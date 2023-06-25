Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Latest Social Metaphor Is Classic Trek

In the first season of "Strange New Worlds," Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) is arrested by Starfleet because they discover that she is an Illyrian, a species that has always used genetic modification in their expansion across the universe. Instead of terraforming planets or trying to change them in any way, the Illyrians modify themselves to their new homes, which means that there are many different kinds of Illyrians with different modifications. One would think Starfleet would appreciate that, given the Prime Directive and their own attempts at anti-colonialism, but unfortunately, leftover prejudices from the Eugenics Wars and World War III have made it illegal for Illyrians (or any genetically modified individuals) to serve in Starfleet. It's like if instead of "don't ask, don't tell," Starfleet said "don't even apply."

Una dreamed of being a Starfleet officer since she was a child, despite knowing that she wouldn't be welcome. During her court martial, she explains her desire to join and also shares memories from her childhood where she was ostracized and bullied for being an Illyrian on a Federation world. At the beginning of the episode we see her parents arguing over whether or not to take her in for medical treatment when she has a severely injured leg, because if doctors discover her augmentations, the family could be "outed" and face even more discrimination. It's a pretty harrowing moment that mirrors the threats trans people and their families face in states where medical transition or gender-affirming treatment has been outlawed, where taking a child to the hospital for a broken arm could get them taken away by the state. Young Una must suffer simply on account of who she is, and that sadly lasts well into her adulthood.