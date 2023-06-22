Why Illyrians Like Una Are Banned From Starfleet In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

This article contains spoilers for season 2, episode 2 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Season 1 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" ended with the arrest of Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), better known as Number One to Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), and the season 2 premiere didn't address her imprisonment. Thankfully, episode 2 of the second season, "Ad Astra Per Aspera," focuses entirely on the trial of the Enterprise's first officer, charged with lying to the Federation about her identity, as she is an Illyrian and any genetically modified being is banned from being in Starfleet. But why are genetically engineered or modified people banned from serving in Starfleet, anyway?

It all goes back to the Eugenics Wars and World War III, events that nearly led to humanity's destruction. More than two centuries before the events of "Strange New Worlds," Earth was overrun with genetically-engineered dictators, the most powerful of whom was Khan Noonien Singh. That name probably sounds familiar to most "Trek" fans, because he's the villain of the original series episode "Space Seed" and the film "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan," where he's played by Ricardo Montalbán. Khan is the baddest genetically-modified villain of them all, but he's not the only one, and that caused some bad blood with the Federation. You might say that Starfleet doesn't approve of GMOs, if they're sentient, and genetic modification is a big part of Illyrian culture, so Starfleet's not so keen on them. But since Una was genetically enhanced as a child, is it really fair to ban her from Starfleet as an adult?