For All Mankind Season 5 Just Gave Its Best Character A Perfect Send-Off

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for episode 3 of "For All Mankind" season 5, "Home."

Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened. In the span of one episode, the greatest gimmick and the best character in all of "For All Mankind" reached its natural conclusion — and it couldn't have been more perfect. While the action this time around has mostly been focused on the mysteries to be found on Mars (including potential evidence of extraterrestrial biosigns), fans and casual viewers alike have been united over a very different question instead: How the heck is Joel Kinnamon's grumpy octogenarian Ed Baldwin still alive and kicking? Considering the decade-long time jumps between the show's seasons, along with the fact that he's been a central character since episode 1, it's a fair point to raise. Well, even the ageless Admiral Ed couldn't outrun time itself, and season 5, episode 3, aptly titled "Home," finally gives him the send-off he deserved.

Despite the sands of time working against him, Ed's death feels like a shocking development so early in the Apple TV show's fifth and penultimate season. Given everything he's survived to this point (a cold war waged on Earth's moon, the dissolution of multiple marriages, hijacking an asteroid, and way too many reckless, and occasionally illegal, actions to list here), we were beginning to believe that the man was truly impervious to anything life had to throw at him. Tragically, that's proven not to be the case. But, whatever else might be said about this stubborn son of a you-know-what, at least he was able to go out on his own terms.

Yes, Ed Baldwin died as he lived: breaking the rules, causing a stir, and doing everything in his power to help a friend in need.