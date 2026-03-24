Why Apple TV's For All Mankind Is Ending With Season 6

One of the best sci-fi TV shows on Apple TV is finally back, as "For All Mankind" is returning for its fifth season this week. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the series takes place in an alternate timeline where in the Soviet Union reached Earth's moon before the U.S. This creates a ripple effect that causes the space race to never end, with science and technology becoming the global priority for the benefit of all humanity.

Jump to the present, and "For All Mankind" season 5 is now going full anime. On top of a race to find alien life on Jupiter, tensions are boiling between the citizens of a Mars colony and their former home like something out of "Mobile Suit Gundam." It's a fantastical storyline, but "For All Mankind" has been setting it up for years. Moreover, the show at large continues to imagine how our own reality could conceivably come to resemble the "Star Trek" universe, with humanity uniting for a greater purpose: to explore the cosmos.

Unfortunately, it appears we'll never see Joel Kinnaman's Ed Baldwin become the first cyborg on "For All Mankind" or the show's version of the 2100s. That's because Apple TV's coolest sci-fi show just got renewed for season 6, which will also serve as the show's final season ... albeit, for a good reason.

As Wolpert told Variety, this renewal will allow "For All Mankind" to catch up to our present, at least in the show's timeline. "We wanted to tell the arc of the story from the initial divergence of 1969, and then reach the present moment, and see just how different the world we're in now could have been had we kept pushing for progress and kept pushing forward as a species," he explained.