For All Mankind: How Is Ed Baldwin Still Alive In Season 5?

This article contains spoilers for "For All Mankind" season 5, episode 1, "First Light."

One of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV is almost back! "For All Mankind" is a fascinating piece of hard sci-fi because it spends so much time building verisimilitude for its fictional universe, while also occasionally pulling some truly insane Bugs Bunny-style cartoonish shenanigans.

The show takes place in an alternate timeline where the Soviets put a man on Earth's moon before the U.S., which creates a ripple effect that causes the space race to never end. The two superpowers are instead set on a never-ending space and technology race that allows humanity to reach the cosmos. It's a rather inspirational show about how we could have prioritized science and made the world a better place — and how we still can. But while the science is sound (or at least believable according to NASA consultants), one thing just doesn't make any sense. No, not the Martian colony, or the attempts at finding alien life, or how "For All Mankind" seems to be going full anime in season 5. The most unbelievable part of this Apple TV show is that Joel Kinnaman's Ed Baldwin is still alive.

Though "For All Mankind" has an ensemble cast that grows and changes with each season thanks to the show's time jumps and frequent killing of characters, Ed has been with us from the start. Considering every season jumps ahead a decade in time, starting in 1969 and reaching 2012 in season 5, that is an obscenely long time for Ed to still be around. Not only is the man 81, but he's gone through so much that it shouldn't be possible for him to still be alive.

So, how is Ed Baldwin still alive, exactly? Let's investigate.