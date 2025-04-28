This Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series Gets A NASA Astronaut's Stamp Of Approval For Its Accuracy

This post contains spoilers for "For All Mankind."

After astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped foot on the Moon as a part of the Apollo 11 mission, a stainless steel commemorative plaque was left on the lunar surface. The inscription on the plaque reads: "Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the Moon July 1969, A.D. We came in peace for all mankind." These permanent plaques, which became a staple in subsequent lunar missions (up until Apollo 17), are meant to be expressions of peace and goodwill on behalf of humanity as a whole. But what would happen if history was to be altered, leading to a global space war that never ended? This is the essential question put forward by the Apple TV+ show "For All Mankind," which reimagines the moon landing from an alternate history perspective (one that is explored in vivid detail).

"For All Mankind" takes place in a world where Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov becomes the first person to land on the moon, prompting the rattled folks at NASA to scramble in an effort to catch up. Forced to match and outdo the Russian space program, NASA green lights mission after mission, all the while widening the ambit of competent astronauts eligible for space travel. An astounding domino effect is thus set in motion, impacting everything from major historical events to the "Star Trek" franchise. The scope of the show's imagination is boundless, as NASA figures out a way to establish colonies on the Moon soon after (with plans to move on to Mars next). Meanwhile, the Soviet Union appears to be thriving in the series' parallel timeline thanks to a combination of socio-political factors.

While alternate history fiction is not a novel sub-genre ("The Man in the High Castle" and "Watchmen" are both popular examples), it demands incredible accuracy to be compelling; after all, you can't create a divergent version of history without having an in-depth knowledge of actual events. That being the case, "For All Mankind" showrunner Ronald D. Moore enlisted real-life astronauts as consultants to ensure maximum accuracy throughout the series, including the engineer and former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman. Let's take a closer look at Reisman's involvement and how accurate the show is in its depiction of an alternate space race, along with its sociopolitical ramifications.