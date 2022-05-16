For All Mankind Season 3 Trailer: The Alternate History Space Race Heads To Mars

What if Russia beat the U.S. to the moon back in the 1960s? What if, in turn, that pivotal moment led to the Cold War heating up to the point of militarizing NASA in the 1980s and the threat of all-out nuclear disaster spilling over into space? And to keep this ripple in the time pond going, what if another decade went by and the frantic space race finally took the competing world powers all the way to the distant and dusty orb of Mars?

This thought experiment gone haywire is the focal point of "For All Mankind," the alternate-history take on America and the Soviet Union's space race to achieve dominance in the final frontier. The critically acclaimed series from Ronald D. Moore (of "Star Trek" and "Battlestar Galactica" fame), Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi is returning for its third action-packed season, and now the next jump forward in the timeline promises to bring the setting to a vastly different locale altogether — the cold, barren, and suddenly less-empty world of Mars.

We've known that the premiere date for season 3 had been slated for June of 2022, but now Apple TV+ has seen fit to give fans their most extensive look yet at what the next installment of the series has to offer. That involves, naturally, a three-way space race to Mars. Check out the new trailer below!