For All Mankind Season 3 Teaser Reveals Premiere Date

When you talk about NASA and where we go next, you might discuss the International Space Station, the politics of the astronauts forced to live in a relatively small space, and how we keep space travelers healthy in zero gravity with radiation just on the other side of the walls. However, the big question in our current time is about whether or not humans will get to Mars, and what happens if we do.

Today we have a premiere date announcement video for season 3 of the Apple TV+ series "For All Mankind," which gives us a what-if look at what would have happened if the international space race had never ended. In the first season, Russia beats America to land a crew on the moon, igniting even more of a rivalry than there already was. In the second season, which took place in the early 1980s, the big worry is about nuclear war. How much worse would the threat have been if things had been shot from the moon, rather than another part of our own planet?

Though I have yet to watch the series, space travel has been in the news a whole lot lately. Jeff Bezos flew in a suggestively-shaped rocket. Astronauts are growing lettuce on the ISS. Everyone is wondering if Elon Musk is going to be the person to get us to Mars. In season 3 of "For All Mankind," the race is to get to the red planet in 1995.