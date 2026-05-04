Marshals Episode 10 Channels Classic Yellowstone With A Wild, Over-The-Top Plot
This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" Episode 10.
Some "Yellowstone" fans have complaints about "Marshals" because it's different from the mothership series. The spin-off is all action, but where are the cautionary tales about the dangers of ranching? Why aren't there more tender family moments? "Marshals" Episode 10 won't convert every naysayer, but old-school "Yellowstone" fans might appreciate its over-the-top moments.
"Yellowstone" is full of wild moments, and so is the latest installment of "Marshals." The main storyline sees Belle (Arielle Kebbel) and Andrea (Ash Santos) transport a bus full of prisoners, which sounds like a routine job, right? Wrong. The prisoners include Belle's mom and a former ranch hand of the Dutton family who knows all of their dark secrets. Obviously, the bus crashes, tumbles over a cliff, and the dangerous rancher escapes, putting Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in a situation where his past skeletons could resurface.
The bus crash itself is also bonkers — right up there with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) being attacked by a bear while trying to save tourists dangling from a cliff on "Yellowstone." It's a classic example of this franchise telling stories where everything that could possibly go wrong for the main characters does. A bus crash that directly connects to two main characters' pasts? Come on, that's too wild to be coincidental.
The revelations about Belle's past are also glorious. We learn that she became a U.S. marshal to make amends for the crimes of her family, who caused a mining accident that claimed lots of lives. Simple backstories don't exist in this universe, and Belle's is another reminder that the entire "Yellowstone" saga is an over-the-top soap opera. What's more, "Marshals" Episode 10 throws in a barn explosion for good measure.
One Marshals Episode 10 subplot feels like a Yellowstone Season 5 storyline
Do you remember when Colby (Denim Richards) bit the hoof in "Yellowstone" Season 5? Quite literally, as he got trampled to death by a horse while saving Carter (Finn Little). Afterward, a "Yellowstone" creator revealed the tragic reason behind Colby's death, noting that it's supposed to highlight the dangers of working on a ranch. Fair enough.
"Marshals" Episode 10 also explores the perils of ranch life in the scene where Garrett (Riley Green) gets wounded in a barn explosion. He enters the flames to rescue the horses, only to get trapped under wooden panels. Unlike Colby, Garrett lives to tell the tale — at least for now, as his situation is still pretty dire. However, his sudden, out-of-the-blue accident has a similar vibe to the aforementioned "Yellowstone" storyline.
That said, it's easy to overlook Garrett's plight, as it takes a backseat to heightened tales of organized crime, bus crashes, escaped convicts, and recollections of mining accidents that cast a shadow over family legacies. The most over-the-top "Yellowstone" episodes throw everything at the wall because why not? The 10th installment of "Marshals" continues this trend — and it's all the better for it.