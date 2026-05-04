Marshals Episode 10 Channels Classic Yellowstone With A Wild, Over-The-Top Plot

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" Episode 10.

Some "Yellowstone" fans have complaints about "Marshals" because it's different from the mothership series. The spin-off is all action, but where are the cautionary tales about the dangers of ranching? Why aren't there more tender family moments? "Marshals" Episode 10 won't convert every naysayer, but old-school "Yellowstone" fans might appreciate its over-the-top moments.

"Yellowstone" is full of wild moments, and so is the latest installment of "Marshals." The main storyline sees Belle (Arielle Kebbel) and Andrea (Ash Santos) transport a bus full of prisoners, which sounds like a routine job, right? Wrong. The prisoners include Belle's mom and a former ranch hand of the Dutton family who knows all of their dark secrets. Obviously, the bus crashes, tumbles over a cliff, and the dangerous rancher escapes, putting Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in a situation where his past skeletons could resurface.

The bus crash itself is also bonkers — right up there with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) being attacked by a bear while trying to save tourists dangling from a cliff on "Yellowstone." It's a classic example of this franchise telling stories where everything that could possibly go wrong for the main characters does. A bus crash that directly connects to two main characters' pasts? Come on, that's too wild to be coincidental.

The revelations about Belle's past are also glorious. We learn that she became a U.S. marshal to make amends for the crimes of her family, who caused a mining accident that claimed lots of lives. Simple backstories don't exist in this universe, and Belle's is another reminder that the entire "Yellowstone" saga is an over-the-top soap opera. What's more, "Marshals" Episode 10 throws in a barn explosion for good measure.