Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch Spin-Off Could Fix The Biggest Complaint About Marshals

Some "Yellowstone" fans aren't happy with "Marshals," Spencer Hudnut's procedural about Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) fighting crime in Montana. The complaints stem from the spin-off being a straight-up procedural that lacks the qualities of other "Yellowstone" franchise series, which blend action with more somber and dramatic moments. The good news for old-school fans, though, is that "Dutton Ranch" director Greg Yaitanes claims Taylor Sheridan's upcoming "Yellowstone" spin-off is different from "Marshals." As he told Collider:

"It's just a different kind of show. It's much more of a drama and a soap. It has the best parts of what I loved about 'Yellowstone.' Each one was 'Yellowstone' in completely different ways, but each completely honest to the original series."

Yaitanes noted that "Dutton Ranch" is the closest thing we might get to "Yellowstone" season 6 — and it might reunite the surviving Duttons. Luke Grimes believes some "Yellowstone" characters could appear on "Marshals," but Yaitanes thinks it makes more sense for Kayce to visit Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) on "Dutton Ranch." As he told it:

"I feel like Kayce should go to 'Dutton Ranch.' That feels like something that I would lose my s*** over as a fan. That would be pretty cool. I just don't know, in the world of what 'Marshals' is, if Beth coming in would fit into that quite as well."

Yaitanes talks a good game, but only time will tell if "Dutton Ranch" fixes the issues some fans have with "Marshals." With that in mind, what can viewers expect to see in Beth and Rip's offshoot?