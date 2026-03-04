Luke Grimes Reveals If Yellowstone Characters Will Cameo In Marshals
Taylor Sheridan's hit series "Yellowstone" might be over, but the franchise is still going strong with a number of spin-offs. The latest addition is the CBS series "Marshals," serving as both a direct sequel to "Yellowstone" and a spin-off for the youngest Dutton son, Kayce (Luke Grimes). Since it's a sequel, fans have to wonder: Could we end up seeing any other "Yellowstone" characters on "Marshals"?
In an interview with The Wrap, Grimes revealed that not only is it possible for other "Yellowstone" characters to appear on "Marshals," but that the possibility was actually negotiated in the contract process for "Marshals" to exist at all. That's great news for "Yellowstone" fans who want to see more of the surviving Dutton family, though late patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) could only really appear in a dream sequence or flashback after being killed off near the end of "Yellowstone." (For his part, Costner has said he's open to playing John Dutton again, so anything is possible!)
"Marshals" seems to be taking the same soapy, melodramatic route as "Yellowstone" so far, which means just about anything could happen, and Grimes shared that open possibility was an important factor in getting the series made.
The Yellowstone cast could potentially appear on Marshals
"Marshals" is already following in its forebear's footsteps in some big ways, including leaning right into the biggest "Yellowstone" plot hole, but for fans looking for more "Yellowstone," that's not exactly a bad thing. It is a pretty direct sequel to "Yellowstone," so staying tonally similar isn't a bad move, especially when some of the other spin-offs like "1883" and "1923" have been significantly more serious.
When Grimes was asked if there was anything stopping Kayce from visiting "The Dutton Ranch," the "Yellowstone" spin-off about Beth and Rip, or having anyone from that show appear on "Marshals," the actor explained it was absolutely possible:
"I do know that they've set it up in a way, like contractually, where it could happen. It was a bullet point in the contract. They've covered their bases in case they do want to do that one day, but I haven't heard of anything and I don't think it's going to be anytime soon, but definitely not out of the realm of possibility."
So while we won't be seeing anyone from "Yellowstone" any time soon, all of the pieces are in place for characters to make the crossover if and when it makes sense for the story. Just don't expect them to survive the jump, because if there's one thing that all "Yellowstone" shows have a lot of, it's tragedy.
New episodes of "Marshals" premiere Sundays on CBS and the next day on Paramount+.