Luke Grimes Reveals If Yellowstone Characters Will Cameo In Marshals

Taylor Sheridan's hit series "Yellowstone" might be over, but the franchise is still going strong with a number of spin-offs. The latest addition is the CBS series "Marshals," serving as both a direct sequel to "Yellowstone" and a spin-off for the youngest Dutton son, Kayce (Luke Grimes). Since it's a sequel, fans have to wonder: Could we end up seeing any other "Yellowstone" characters on "Marshals"?

In an interview with The Wrap, Grimes revealed that not only is it possible for other "Yellowstone" characters to appear on "Marshals," but that the possibility was actually negotiated in the contract process for "Marshals" to exist at all. That's great news for "Yellowstone" fans who want to see more of the surviving Dutton family, though late patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) could only really appear in a dream sequence or flashback after being killed off near the end of "Yellowstone." (For his part, Costner has said he's open to playing John Dutton again, so anything is possible!)

"Marshals" seems to be taking the same soapy, melodramatic route as "Yellowstone" so far, which means just about anything could happen, and Grimes shared that open possibility was an important factor in getting the series made.