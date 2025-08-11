Dutton Ranch: Everything We Know About Yellowstone's Beth & Rip Spin-Off Series

Currently, the details regarding Beth and Rip's happily-ever-after story are unknown. The only information we have to go off is what we saw on the tail end of "Yellowstone's" final season. As far as we know, the two have set off on their own to start afresh with Rip now running his own ranch and Beth presumably maintaining her position as a powerful business figure — who could be setting up her own enterprise after the passing of her father.

But, as Taylor Sheridan's original flagship show revealed, running a ranch and looking after the land connected to it is no easy gig, particularly given how much drama ended up on the doorstep of the Duttons. With that in mind, we can expect whatever story Sheridan has in place for the show's leading pair to come with the same level of tension and drama that they were a part of for five seasons. We just hope they find some portion of happiness in between as they try to start their own dynasty from the one they left behind (and the bodies that were buried under it). One thing we can absolutely bet on is that somewhere in between, the two will fight, make up, and kiss in a fashion that has you avert your eyes before the camera cuts away to horses galloping or some big mountain skyline. If it ain't broke...