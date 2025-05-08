Yellowstone: Everything We Know About Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton Spin-Off Series

Good news, you "Yellowstone" loving loons. After all the secrets and rumors that have come stumbling out of the bunkhouse, it's now been confirmed that troubled but stupidly heroic Dutton son, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), is finally getting his own spin-off series following the events of the original show that ended earlier this year. It marks yet another corner of the map to Taylor Sheridan's ever-expanding universe after prequel shows "1883" and "1923" (the latter of which ended on a second season in April), as well as the four other spin-off shows that are in development.

Advertisement

The new show, entitled "Y: Marshals," is set to air on CBS and will follow the next chapter of the youngest Dutton son after he gave up the family home and all the land that came with it. As was foretold back in "1883" ("In seven generations, you can have it"), Kayce sold the ranch by the acre for $1.25 to Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), leaving him, his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) and brother-in-law, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) to go their separate ways. But what story does "Y: Marshals" plan on telling, who else is or could be involved, and more importantly, what are the odds of Kayce's journey carrying on the Dutton family name end up on someone else's patch of television, namely Beth and Rip, who are guaranteed to find drama at their door whenever their show rolls around? Well, these Duttons sure like to keep it in the family, after all.

Advertisement