Why Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Prequel Series 1923 Won't Get A Third Season

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taylor Sheridan has become TV's golden man. "Yellowstone" had relatively humble beginnings as an upper-tier cable show at a time when the Western genre wasn't exactly popping off in terms of popularity. Yet, here we are a handful of years later, and Sheridan has built an entire empire based around that show, with several spin-offs to support it. One such spin-off, the prequel series "1923," recently wrapped up its second season on a tragic note.

Advertisement

Fans of the franchise are likely wondering if "1923" season 3 is in the cards. In short, it's not. Sheridan had a story he wanted to tell, and given that the title of this particular series is based on a specific year, there was always going to be a finite number of episodes he and Paramount+ could get out of it. Much like "1883" before it, this is going to be more of a limited series than an ongoing one.

"1923" focuses on the Dutton ranch in the early 1900s. The second season picked up after a rough winter brought forth new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren). Harsh conditions and adversaries threaten to end the Dutton legacy, with Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarking on a perilous journey home, racing against time to save his family.

Advertisement