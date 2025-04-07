Yellowstone: Why Alexandra And Spencer's Romance Had To End In Tragedy On 1923
This article contains spoilers for the "1923" season 2 finale.
"1923" season 2 boasts a "Game of Thrones"-esque death toll, so witnessing tragedy strike in the finale probably didn't shock any viewer who's followed the series since its inception — or any other show in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise for that matter. However, while Alexandra Dutton's (Julia Schlaepfer) death was teased long ago, her demise in "A Dream and a Memory" is still a gut punch, as it comes shortly after she's reunited with Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and gives birth to their child.
Alexandra suffered throughout season 2, and she deserved a happy ending more than any other character. Unfortunately, life is cruel sometimes, and Sheridan shows are drenched in tragedy, trauma, and brutality, so the possibility of these love birds getting to go the distance was probably off the table from the get-go.
What's more, Spencer and Alexandra's romance was always destined to end this way, as the series dropped clues about death coming between them from the first moment they locked eyes on each other. With that in mind, let's revisit the scenes that telegraphed this outcome for Spencer and Alexandra's relationship.
1923 teased Alexandra's death before the season 2 finale
Spencer and Alexandra's very first conversation is about death. She approaches him while he's down in the dumps and having a drink, and it's love at first sight. Alexandra informs the Dutton that she finds the idea of him killing man-eating animals with his bare hands to be romantic. Spencer, a hunter, rejects this notion, but tells her that dying is the most alive a person can feel — another sentiment she finds romantic. Right away, a connection between love and death for this relationship is established, and it doesn't end there.
In season 1, episode 6, Spencer and Alexandra share a romantic moment on a boat, where she tells him that she'll follow him all over the world, even if it results in her death. Sadly, that's exactly what happens, as "1923" season 2 sees them get separated at sea, forcing Alexandra to trek across oceans to the U.S. and ultimately die in the process.
On a positive note, Alexandra dies feeling content, as she gave up her life to save her and Spencer's newborn child. This lends some gravitas to her husband's sentiment about feeling alive during death; her final moments encompass her knowing that she did a good thing for her family. It's a heartbreaking conclusion to the couple's journey on Earth, but the closing moments find them reunited in Heaven and slow dancing, so it could have been worse.
"1923" is streaming on Paramount+.