Yellowstone: Why Alexandra And Spencer's Romance Had To End In Tragedy On 1923

This article contains spoilers for the "1923" season 2 finale.

"1923" season 2 boasts a "Game of Thrones"-esque death toll, so witnessing tragedy strike in the finale probably didn't shock any viewer who's followed the series since its inception — or any other show in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise for that matter. However, while Alexandra Dutton's (Julia Schlaepfer) death was teased long ago, her demise in "A Dream and a Memory" is still a gut punch, as it comes shortly after she's reunited with Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and gives birth to their child.

Alexandra suffered throughout season 2, and she deserved a happy ending more than any other character. Unfortunately, life is cruel sometimes, and Sheridan shows are drenched in tragedy, trauma, and brutality, so the possibility of these love birds getting to go the distance was probably off the table from the get-go.

What's more, Spencer and Alexandra's romance was always destined to end this way, as the series dropped clues about death coming between them from the first moment they locked eyes on each other. With that in mind, let's revisit the scenes that telegraphed this outcome for Spencer and Alexandra's relationship.