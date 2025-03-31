Yellowstone: 1923 Season 2 Episode 6 Goes Full Game Of Thrones With Major Deaths
This article contains spoilers for "1923" season 2 episode 6.
Taylor Sheridan's "1923" season 2 is full of dark moments, but episode 6, "The Mountain Teeth of Monsters," might go down in history as the "Yellowstone" franchise's "Game of Thrones."-like "Red Wedding" moment. In this episode, several major characters are laid to rest in cruel and unforgiving ways, and it all ends with Alexandra Dutton (Julia Schlaepfer) fighting for survival in the middle of nowhere during a snowstorm. For the first time in a while, the "Yellowstone" spin-off feels truly unpredictable — and all bets are off.
With the Duttons set to go to war with Whitfield and his crew over their land, the family is prioritizing Spencer's (Brandon Sklenar) safe passage to Montana, as their enemies intend on assassinating the war hero when his train pulls in. However, the Duttons' focus on Spencer makes them overlook Jack (Darren Mann), who, in the latest installment, gets double-crossed and shot by Whitfield's goons after they bump into him in the woods. By killing off another Dutton, "1923" has added more high-stakes drama to its central conflict, making Whitfield feel like a bona fide threat to the family's well-being.
Jack's demise isn't the only heartbreaking death in season 2 episode 6 either, but the emotional blows are lessened by seeing two bad guys get what they deserve. With that in mind, let's pay our respects to the other characters who viewers were forced to bid farewell to.
Father Renaud and Marshal Kent finally meet their makers on 1923
"The Mountain Teeth of Monsters" appears to have concluded Teonna Rainwater's (Aminah Neves) effort to escape the men who want her dead. Sadly, her quest for freedom comes at a cost, and she now finds herself on her own. "1923" season 2 episode 5 teased the death of Pete Brings Plenty (Jeremy Gauna) at the hands of Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane), with both men firing shots at each other as the end credits rolled. This episode confirms the youngster's gruesome fate, which doesn't sit well with Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché).
While Renaud has a history of cruelty toward Native American teenagers, he believes Kent's killing spree is too much, so he puts a bullet in the lawman after he shoots Pete. However, the wicked priest doesn't have a change of heart toward Teonna after killing Kent, and he kills her old man, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), to get to her. Fortunately, Renaud's gun runs out of bullets when he tries to shoot his former student, and she responds by burning his face and blasting him with her fallen father's firearm.
Sadly, more tragedy befalls good people in season 2 episode 6. After helping Alexandra evade a jail sentence in the previous installment, spouses Hillary (Janet Montgomery) and Paul (Augustus Prew) volunteer to drive her to Montana, only to get stranded in a snowstorm. It goes about as well as you'd expect, with Janet freezing to death, Paul going missing, and a pregnant Alexandra left stuck in the freezing cold. Alexandra can't catch a break on "1923," and it doesn't look like her plight will end any time soon, but at least she's still in with a fighting chance.