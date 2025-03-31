Yellowstone: 1923 Season 2 Episode 6 Goes Full Game Of Thrones With Major Deaths

This article contains spoilers for "1923" season 2 episode 6.

Taylor Sheridan's "1923" season 2 is full of dark moments, but episode 6, "The Mountain Teeth of Monsters," might go down in history as the "Yellowstone" franchise's "Game of Thrones."-like "Red Wedding" moment. In this episode, several major characters are laid to rest in cruel and unforgiving ways, and it all ends with Alexandra Dutton (Julia Schlaepfer) fighting for survival in the middle of nowhere during a snowstorm. For the first time in a while, the "Yellowstone" spin-off feels truly unpredictable — and all bets are off.

Advertisement

With the Duttons set to go to war with Whitfield and his crew over their land, the family is prioritizing Spencer's (Brandon Sklenar) safe passage to Montana, as their enemies intend on assassinating the war hero when his train pulls in. However, the Duttons' focus on Spencer makes them overlook Jack (Darren Mann), who, in the latest installment, gets double-crossed and shot by Whitfield's goons after they bump into him in the woods. By killing off another Dutton, "1923" has added more high-stakes drama to its central conflict, making Whitfield feel like a bona fide threat to the family's well-being.

Jack's demise isn't the only heartbreaking death in season 2 episode 6 either, but the emotional blows are lessened by seeing two bad guys get what they deserve. With that in mind, let's pay our respects to the other characters who viewers were forced to bid farewell to.

Advertisement