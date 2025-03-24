Yellowstone: 1923 Season 2 Episode 5 Teases Another Major Character's Death

This article contains spoilers for "1923" season 2, episode 5, "Only Gunshots to Guide Us."

Taylor Sheridan's "1923" season 2 fixes one of the biggest mistakes on "Yellowstone" by actually giving its Native American characters meaningful storylines. While "Yellowstone" touches upon the displacement of tribes in the United States, the lack of meaningful arcs for Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and other Indigenous characters leaves a lot to be desired in terms of getting the point across. "1923," meanwhile, boasts an emotional storyline about Thomas' ancestor, Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), and her quest for freedom after going on the run for killing some abusive nuns who had it coming.

Unfortunately, intriguing sagas aren't always happy, as Teonna's boyfriend, Pete Brings Plenty (Jeremy Gauna), might be dead following the events of "1923" season 2, episode 5. The manhunt for Teonna, led by the sadistic Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane), has produced some of the darkest moments in "1923" to date — namely him executing most of the Native Americans he comes into contact with, including children. In season 2, episode 5, the lawman's savagery only intensifies when he encounters Pete in the wilderness, and nothing good comes from it.

"Only Gunshots to Guide Us" culminates with the Marshal and Pete firing their guns at each other, but the end credits roll before we learn the outcome of the showdown. However, while the "1923" fan base hopes that Kent has finally met his maker, the signs point toward Pete being the more likely character to die in this exchange of bullets.