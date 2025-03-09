1923 Season 2 Fixes One Of Yellowstone's Biggest Mistakes

This article contains spoilers for "1923" season 2, episode 3, "Wrap Thee In Terror."

While "1923" can be criticized for repurposing some unpopular "Yellowstone" storylines, the prequel series is still one of Taylor Sheridan's best shows to date. "Yellowstone" lost its way as the seasons progressed, mostly due to plots that went nowhere or contained holes large enough to ride a wagon train through. The show's inability to live up to one of the franchise's main themes is an egregious error, but "1923" is doing a great job of fixing this shortcoming.

Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise deals with the displacement of Native Americans in the United States, but the titular series fails to explore the theme with any substance. For proof, look no further than the journey of Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), who became an afterthought in favor of more Dutton-centric drama throughout that show's five seasons. The last installment even set up a storyline that could have seen the leader of the Broken Rock Reservation tribe go up against a political opponent in an election, but nothing came of it in the end.

Fortunately, "1923" gives its Native American characters more meaningful arcs, but their stories aren't the most feel-good of the bunch. That said, there is no denying that they pack an effective punch and help the show get its point across with aplomb.