1923 Season 2 Repurposes Yellowstone's Most Hated Storyline

"1923" season 2 is one of Taylor Sheridan's most critically acclaimed outings to date, with the Western boasting a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing. Mind you, the latest installment isn't flawless, as the season premiere continued an unnecessary trend and channeled one of "Yellowstone's" most controversial moments, showing that Sheridan has a tendency to repeat himself. What's more, one of the series' current storylines is also lifted straight from the "Yellowstone" playbook, as Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph) is following in the footsteps of Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille).

Like Monica, Elizabeth doesn't feel at home on the Dutton family's ranch — in fact, there are times where she's equated it to being in prison, and her frustrations reach boiling point in episode 2, "The Rapist Is Winter," after she's attacked by a wolf and subsequently forced to receive a rabies injection, which she fears will harm her chance of having a baby. This also comes after her miscarriage in season 1, similar to the unfortunate incident that led to Monica losing her baby in "Yellowstone" season 5.

However, that isn't the only similarity in regard to both characters' stories in the franchise. In many ways, Elizabeth and Monica are cut from the same cloth, and if "1923" continues making that apparent, the former probably won't become a fan-favorite character any time soon.