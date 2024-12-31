Does Tate Dutton Die On Yellowstone?

Spoilers for "Yellowstone" to follow.

"1883" predicted the ending of "Yellowstone" when tribal chief Spotted Eagle (Graham Greene) told James Dutton (Tim McGraw) that his family's land would return to the Native American people in seven generations. "Yellowstone" ultimately reveals that Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) is the family's seventh-generation son, and the prophecy comes true in the end.

While the aforementioned "1883" scene suggests that Tate will be at the center of a violent land dispute, it turns out to be a peaceful transaction. "Yellowstone" season 5 ends with Tate alive and well, though the same can't be said about other characters.

At the same time, the son of Monica (Kesley Asbille) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) had some close calls with death during his childhood, having come up against Mother Nature, hired assassins, and other nefarious threats. So, with that in mind, let's take a look at the times Tate stared death in the face and somehow came out of the events unharmed.