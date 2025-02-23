1923 Season 2 Episode 1 Channels One Of Yellowstone's Most Controversial Moments

This article contains spoilers for "1923" Season 2.

"1923" isn't an easy show to watch, especially when it comes to the persecution faced by its Native American characters at the hands of the authorities and the church. Season 1 focused on the horrific Native American abuse in boarding schools, resulting in Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) killing two sadistic nuns and going on the run. With Season 2 now underway, she finds herself being pursued by the authorities, led by the ruthless Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) and his deputies.

The second season's first episode, "The Killing Season," sees Kent venture into Comanche territory and demand to know the whereabouts of Rainwater. Desperate to get answers from the tribe (who have no idea who Rainwater is, let alone where she's hiding out), he grabs a little girl and points a gun at her head. Kent also seems more than happy to shed the blood of a child if it means completing the task at hand, which isn't surprising considering that he's killed innocents before.

While the corrupt lawman doesn't pull the trigger (he lets the child go free after Father Renauld, who's played by Sebastian Roché, protests), it's yet another example of the larger "Yellowstone" franchise pushing the boundaries of good taste. Indeed, the scene in question is reminiscent of one of the wildest moments on "Yellowstone," and it's bound to have the same unsettling effect on viewers.