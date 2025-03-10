How Isabel May Feels About Elsa Dutton's Death In The Yellowstone Prequel 1883

Elsa Dutton's death on the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883" made Tim McGraw cry, but actor Isabel May has a more positive outlook regarding her character's fate. Even though the teenager met the business end of a poisoned arrow and died in her father's arms, May feels that the character lived life to the fullest, which lessened the blow of her tragic demise.

While speaking to Newsweek in 2022, May explained that Elsa got to experience love before she passed away, and that's beautiful. Her first romance is with a sweet young cowboy named Ennis (Eric Nelson), whom she meets on her journey from Tennessee to Montana. Unfortunately, Ennis gets killed and it breaks her heart, although she finds another soulmate in Sam (Martin Sensmeier), a Comanche warrior who saves her life on a couple of occasions before she dies. Neither relationship gets a happy ending, but May believes the good parts overshadow the pain of Elsa's death:

"So I think it's a really beautiful trajectory. She gets to fall in love twice. Madly and deeply in love before she goes. That's all you can ask for, for a character that you love."

Of course, many "1883" fans shed tears as they watched Elsa's dad cradle her as she passed away before her life truly began. In a way, though, the character never truly died, as she keeps popping up in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise.