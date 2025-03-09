1923 Season 2 Episode 3 Features The Yellowstone Spin-Off's Darkest Moment Yet

This article contains spoilers for "1923" season 2, episode 3, "Wrap Thee In Terror."

"1923" isn't a show for the faint-hearted. From its brutal depiction of Native American abuse in religious boarding schools to wolves breaking and entering to feast on humans while they sleep, Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel series doesn't exactly provide feel-good viewing. What's more, the show is becoming more intense as it progresses, with season 2, episode 3, "Wrap Thee In Terror," living up to its title and then some.

The second installment of "1923" sees the vicious Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) and his posse on the hunt for Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), who's on the run after killing a pair of nuns who abused her. However, Kent's wickedness against the Native American community has no limits, as episode 3 boasts a disturbing scene in which he kills Comanche children. The killing aren't shown on the screen, but the aftermath is graphically visible when Marshal Fossett (Jennifer Carpenter) is called upon to investigate the scene.

Of course, "1923" isn't the first "Yellowstone" franchise series to put kids in jeopardy, but the aforementioned scene is arguably the worst in terms of subjecting them to cruelty. Now that he's crossed that line, Kent has established himself as one of the most despicable villains in Sheridan's Western universe. At the same time, it's possible he's met his match in another law enforcement officer.