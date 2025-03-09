1923 Season 2 Episode 3 Features The Yellowstone Spin-Off's Darkest Moment Yet
This article contains spoilers for "1923" season 2, episode 3, "Wrap Thee In Terror."
"1923" isn't a show for the faint-hearted. From its brutal depiction of Native American abuse in religious boarding schools to wolves breaking and entering to feast on humans while they sleep, Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel series doesn't exactly provide feel-good viewing. What's more, the show is becoming more intense as it progresses, with season 2, episode 3, "Wrap Thee In Terror," living up to its title and then some.
The second installment of "1923" sees the vicious Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) and his posse on the hunt for Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), who's on the run after killing a pair of nuns who abused her. However, Kent's wickedness against the Native American community has no limits, as episode 3 boasts a disturbing scene in which he kills Comanche children. The killing aren't shown on the screen, but the aftermath is graphically visible when Marshal Fossett (Jennifer Carpenter) is called upon to investigate the scene.
Of course, "1923" isn't the first "Yellowstone" franchise series to put kids in jeopardy, but the aforementioned scene is arguably the worst in terms of subjecting them to cruelty. Now that he's crossed that line, Kent has established himself as one of the most despicable villains in Sheridan's Western universe. At the same time, it's possible he's met his match in another law enforcement officer.
Will Marshal Fossett put a stop to Kent on 1923?
Marshal Fossett's introduction on "1923" established that she's not a fan of Mr. Kent, as she called him a bigot after he raised doubts about a woman's ability to enforce the law. Upon learning about his killing spree in episode 3, she vows to deliver justice, suggesting that she doesn't approve of his gruesome attacks on the Comanche people. Fossett is all about upholding the law, and she seems the most likely person to put a stop to Kent's reign of terror.
That said, the marshal might also arrest Teonna Rainwater, even if she sympathizes with her situation. While speaking to TV Insider, Carpenter explained that Fossett's understanding of Rainwater's situation won't stop her character from doing her job, as she is trying to set a consistent standard for enforcing the law:
"While she can compute it, I don't know that she feels like she has to align with it. It can be present and it can all be true. But I think that the structure of the new law of the new government and setting a new standard is what's paramount. And it sort of trumps any individual's feeling. It's about erecting a new way that people can count on."
Only time will tell if Rainwater evades the law and gets to live the free and happy life she deserves. However, with Kent on the case, it's very likely that "1923" will continue going to some dark places — unless someone puts a stop to his wicked ways soon.
New episodes of "1923" premiere Sundays on Paramount+.