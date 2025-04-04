Why Taylor Sheridan's Next Yellowstone Spin-Offs & Original Shows Might Disappoint Fans

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taylor Sheridan is one of the most prolific creators working in Hollywood today. Known best as the creator of the ever-expanding "Yellowstone" franchise, the writer/director/actor/producer has made a name for himself as a man who knows how to craft a hit. His empire now spans a full universe of shows and several other original creations, which have become the cornerstone of the Paramount+ streaming service. But fans of Sheridan's work may not like what's on the horizon, as he may soon have to make some big compromises.

Advertisement

In a recent report from Puck, it's explained that Paramount is soon planning to license some of Paramount+ shows to other streamers/networks. This includes Sheridan's hits. This all comes amidst the Skydance merger with Paramount, which was announced last year. New leadership means changes. Netflix, Amazon, and Max were all said to be interested in the package that Paramount is putting together. That sounds like a good thing for Sheridan and fans of his work, right?

Here's where it gets tricky. The licensing of these shows is all about generating more revenue for the company. To that end, Skydance CEO David Ellison and his new head of streaming, Cindy Holland, are reportedly also seeking to make shows cheaper to further solidify the company's balance sheet. The report indicates they want to produce shows for around $9 million per episode. Currently, Sheridan's shows, which also include Sylvester Stallone's "Tulsa King," cost between $12 million and $16 million an episode. Therein lies the problem.

Advertisement

Sheridan is valuable to Paramount, but he's also not immune to the desires of the new regime. If they want shows to be made more cheaply, Sheridan may well have to bend to that. For fans, that may mean fewer big stars, smaller-scale productions, and/or less production value on the upcoming "Yellowstone" spin-offs or Sheridan's other originals.