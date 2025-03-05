Landman Season 2: Will The Billy Bob Thornton Series Return?
Taylor Sheridan ruined "Yellowstone" season 5 with messy storylines and his own shirtless cameos, but the prolific showrunner is still capable of delivering quality work. That's evident when you look at his Texas oil drama "Landman," a show that Stephen King hates himself for liking, even though he shouldn't. "Landman" is one of Sheridan's best series and it's been a hit for Paramount+, finishing 2024 as one of the streaming platform's most-watched originals of all time. With that in mind, it's surely only a matter of time until season 2 gets greenlit, right?
The first season of "Landman" ends with some unresolved storylines, suggesting season 2 is inevitable. Billy Bob Thornton's character, Tommy Norris, is now in charge of the M-Tex oil company and must complete a deal to prevent it from going out of business. Elsewhere, he finds himself in a pickle with the cartel, who run their shady business schemes on land owned by M-Tex, and whose boss wants to get into the oil business. That's bound to create a huge conflict moving forward.
Of course, the good ratings and a desire to make more episodes of "Landman" doesn't guarantee that it will happen, as evidenced by the myriad of great shows that have been canceled after one season. The good news, however, is that the next installment of Sheridan's drama appears to be in active development.
Billy Bob Thornton provides an update on Landman season 2
"Landman" season 2 hasn't been officially announced yet, but the show's future looks healthy. As documented by The Direct, season 2 is listed on the Film & Television Alliance website, revealing that filming was set to begin in February. This means that it's probably only a matter of time until Paramount+ confirms the news. What's more, Billy Bob Thornton wants to reprise the role of Tommy Norris, and while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he shared some details that corroborated the filming dates for season 2:
"I understand that if we're going to do that, season 2, that it's going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there. I mean, we'll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall, you never know in this business. But if we do it, I think [we're] going to try to do it around that."
It's clear that there have been conversations about "Landman" season 2 behind the scenes, and the aforementioned updates give us enough reason to be optimistic about it coming to fruition. Besides, Taylor Sheridan shows typically last as long as he wants them to, so why would "Landman" be any different?