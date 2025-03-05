Landman Season 2: Will The Billy Bob Thornton Series Return?

Taylor Sheridan ruined "Yellowstone" season 5 with messy storylines and his own shirtless cameos, but the prolific showrunner is still capable of delivering quality work. That's evident when you look at his Texas oil drama "Landman," a show that Stephen King hates himself for liking, even though he shouldn't. "Landman" is one of Sheridan's best series and it's been a hit for Paramount+, finishing 2024 as one of the streaming platform's most-watched originals of all time. With that in mind, it's surely only a matter of time until season 2 gets greenlit, right?

The first season of "Landman" ends with some unresolved storylines, suggesting season 2 is inevitable. Billy Bob Thornton's character, Tommy Norris, is now in charge of the M-Tex oil company and must complete a deal to prevent it from going out of business. Elsewhere, he finds himself in a pickle with the cartel, who run their shady business schemes on land owned by M-Tex, and whose boss wants to get into the oil business. That's bound to create a huge conflict moving forward.

Of course, the good ratings and a desire to make more episodes of "Landman" doesn't guarantee that it will happen, as evidenced by the myriad of great shows that have been canceled after one season. The good news, however, is that the next installment of Sheridan's drama appears to be in active development.