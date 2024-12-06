15 Best TV Shows That Were Canceled After Only One Season

There's definitely a sweet spot when it comes to how long a TV series should run. Some go on seemingly forever until they're shallow visages of what they used to be. Then, there are the shows that displayed a ton of promise in just a few episodes but got canceled for one reason or another. When it comes to the latter, you know exactly what we're talking about. Perhaps you were even part of a fan campaign to try to bring one of the following shows back on the air. Sadly, the whims of studio executives know no mercy, even when a show ends on a massive cliffhanger that'll no longer get any resolution.

These are the shows that broke all of our hearts. These series canceled after one season managed to get us invested so quickly, and now, we're left to wonder what might've been had more people tuned in initially.