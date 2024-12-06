15 Best TV Shows That Were Canceled After Only One Season
There's definitely a sweet spot when it comes to how long a TV series should run. Some go on seemingly forever until they're shallow visages of what they used to be. Then, there are the shows that displayed a ton of promise in just a few episodes but got canceled for one reason or another. When it comes to the latter, you know exactly what we're talking about. Perhaps you were even part of a fan campaign to try to bring one of the following shows back on the air. Sadly, the whims of studio executives know no mercy, even when a show ends on a massive cliffhanger that'll no longer get any resolution.
These are the shows that broke all of our hearts. These series canceled after one season managed to get us invested so quickly, and now, we're left to wonder what might've been had more people tuned in initially.
Firefly
"Firefly" exists among the best science-fiction shows canceled after just one season. Its premature death is well-known internet fodder at this point, and even rewatching the series all these years later, it's incredible how good it was for network TV. It's basically "Star Wars" with Joss Whedon dialogue and plenty of well-regarded actors within the "nerd" sphere, like Nathan Fillion and Summer Glau.
Artistry aside, "Firefly" was plagued with issues from the jump. For starters, Fox didn't advertise the show well, like airing a promo that made it seem too goofy, complete with the spot using Smash Mouth's "Walkin' on the Sun." It couldn't find a sizable enough audience to justify the massive production costs in its few months on the air, and it was swiftly canceled. It gained a cult following later, and strong DVD sales justified at least putting out a movie — "Serenity" — to offer a semblance of closure. For over 20 years, "Firefly" has remained the poster child of how some TV shows just need a little time to find their footing.
Freaks and Geeks
"Freaks and Geeks" is another one of those shows you watch in hindsight and think, "Why would anyone cancel this?" Unlike the expensive "Firefly," "Freaks and Geeks" is a far more grounded series about various outcast cliques trying to make it through high school. It was basically a launching pad for the next generation of comedic talent both in front of and behind the camera. In addition to the likes of Seth Rogen and Busy Philipps starring on the show, "Freaks and Geeks" was created by Paul Feig and executive produced by Judd Apatow.
Apatow knew they had a great show on their hands, but he was also acutely aware that the more realistic, awkward tone would be off-putting to some executives. For that reason, Apatow made sure they filmed a "Freaks and Geeks" finale in the middle of production. When the show was inevitably canceled before its 1st season ended, they at least had a way to close out the show emotionally by having Lindsay (Linda Cardellini) follow The Grateful Dead on tour. "Freaks and Geeks" had plenty of potential, but at least most of its main cast wasn't hard-pressed for work in the years to follow.
Wolverine and the X-Men
There have been plenty of X-Men cartoons over the years, but that doesn't make the early cancelation of "Wolverine and the X-Men" hurt any less. The show sees Charles Xavier get transported to an alternate timeline in a dystopian future. He communicates with Wolverine in the present to lead the X-Men to stop Master Mold and the Sentinels from taking over the world. With a new team dynamic, "Wolverine and the X-Men" is a fresh take on the source material and ends on a massive cliffhanger with the team preventing one apocalypse but causing another Apocalypse to rise.
The reasoning for the cartoon's cancelation has always been murky, but seeing as it came around the time Disney purchased Marvel, some have believed its due to Disney wanting everything under their umbrella. Seeing as "X-Men: The Animated Series" eventually got a revival courtesy of "X-Men '97," we can only hope that "Wolverine and the X-Men" gets another chance to unsheathe its claws one day.
My So-Called Life
From "Dawson's Creek" to "Beverly Hills, 90210," teen dramas dominated the 1990s, but no show was quite on the level of "My So-Called Life." The show deals with Angela Chase's (Claire Danes) struggles with all the usual trials teenagers deal with, but the series took things further than its contemporaries with its rigorous realism. It wasn't afraid to tackle subjects like child abuse and teenage alcoholism, and it was heavily lauded at the time.
"My So-Called Life" didn't make it beyond its first batch of episodes, but the series holds a special place in the pantheon of great TV shows canceled after one season. The internet was gradually becoming more commonplace in the mid-'90s, and the first ever fan campaign to bring a show back kicked off.
Sadly, that didn't come to fruition, in part because Danes was concerned about how the production was impacting her studies. As such, "My So-Called Life" remains a one-season wonder, but it laid the groundwork for more shows centered on young female protagonists to come, like "Felicity" and "Gilmore Girls." It may not have been the longest-running teen drama ever, but it's perhaps the most influential.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
I Am Not Okay With This
The demise of "I Am Not Okay With This" ultimately comes down to poor timing. The 1st season, about troubled girl Sydney (Sophia Lillis) coping with teenage angst while trying to control psychokinetic powers, is great and ends on an intense cliffhanger. The plan was always for there to be a 2nd season to close things out, and maybe Netflix would've been more keen on that happening had the 1st season not debuted in February 2020.
A month later, the COVID-19 pandemic forced lockdowns and caused the entertainment industry to figure out how to get cameras rolling again. Co-creator Jonathan Entwistle spoke with Business Insider about how they were working on more scripts and getting into pre-production, but the cost of more episodes was greater than the show's perceived value. Entwistle said, "I think I've seen a few people talking and the figures are about right: It's about anywhere between $5 to $10 million per season of television for the PPE, and for the testing, and for the systematic changes with which to make it safer."
It would take until August 2020 for Netflix to officially cancel "I Am Not Okay With This." The show was just one of many casualties of COVID-induced budget constraints at Netflix, which also canned the final season of "GLOW" even after announcing it. We're still pretty salty about that one, too.
Police Squad!
"Police Squad!" was the definitive parody of police procedurals, and appropriately enough, it had the final laugh after an unceremonious cancelation.
The episode plots themselves were run-of-the-mill cop stories, but with the deadpan humor of Leslie Nielsen, the show was crammed with gags and physical comedy. Maybe the world wasn't ready for its brand of meta humor. Even though only six episodes were made, executives just couldn't wait to get rid of it, seeing as it was canned after only airing four.
The typical line given is that "Police Squad!" was canceled because people had to pay attention to understand what was going on. The show may have ended too soon, but Detective Frank Drebin (Nielsen) would return in the successful "Naked Gun" movies. A full trilogy came out, and there's even a remake in the works with Liam Neeson taking on the lead role. It's only natural humor this good wouldn't stay down for long.
Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil
Any "Bob's Burgers" fans wanting to see a much less wholesome show from creator Loren Bouchard would do well to give "Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil" a shot. The series follows Lucy Morningstar, the Antichrist and art school graduate who juggles her responsibilities bringing about the end of the world with being a bartender and dating DJ Jesús.
Only 11 episodes were made before Adult Swim ended it. Looking back on it, it's hard not to see the blueprint of "Bob's Burgers" within "Lucy," even if you kind of have to squint hard. There are plenty of recognizable voices between the two shows, like H. Jon Benjamin and Eugene Mirman. "Lucy" made a habit of having original songs in every episode, with musicality also being a vital component throughout "Bob's Burgers." Seeing as you can now watch all of "Lucy" for free on the Adult Swim website, it's easy to look back on and imagine an alternate reality where "Lucy" is the Bouchard show that took off and got over a dozen seasons.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" honored Jim Henson's original vision for continuing the story set forth by the original 1982 film. It even won the Emmy for outstanding children's program, but critical acclaim wasn't enough to save the show from Netflix going axe-happy at the onset of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The show debuted in August 2019 and immediately won the hearts of long-time fans for its reliance on actual puppets and practical effects, with only minimal CGI being used. However, its budget for 10 episodes was nearly $100 million, and since additional funds would've been needed to film the show safely during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems as though Netflix didn't want to incur the extra costs.
Executive producer Halle Stanford remained hopeful years after the cancelation that "Age of Resistance" could continue. She told Variety, "We are nimble, we are resilient. We are ready to jump. The minute anyone would like to jump back into Thra, it is a world that we will continue to build on and think about." At this point, it seems "Age of Resistance" is forever trapped to be a victim of the Darkening (which is also what we call Netflix's tendency to cancel shows without giving them a fair shot).
Battlestar Galactica (1978)
"Battlestar Galactica" came out originally in 1978, with many aesthetic similarities to the previous year's "Star Wars." This actually resulted in George Lucas suing the series over the alleged resemblances, but "Battlestar Galactica" has retained its place in the hearts of sci-fi fans.
The intriguing premise of humanity searching for a new home while being regularly attacked by Cylons wasn't enough to spare the show from the oldest cancelation reason in the book. "Battlestar Galactica" cost too much and didn't have the ratings to justify the price tag. It was canned after one season, but it's received new life in various forms over the years.
The show was retooled a couple of years later with "Galactica 1980," which had a reduced budget but was canceled after 10 episodes. After developing a cult following, the show was overhauled in the early 2000s, and it was at this point the story was able to be thoroughly fleshed out with multiple seasons.
The Black Donnellys
Perhaps trying to ride the coattails from the success of "The Sopranos," "The Black Donnellys" offers a different kind of gangster story, focusing on four brothers involved with the Irish mob. It may not have exactly risen to those heights, but considering it was on NBC and not HBO, it was a refreshingly dynamic drama series to see. Slant Magazine's review of the show noted how "[Paul] Haggis' direction, in particular, is thrillingly cinematic. His camera is always moving, taking the point-of-view of a young mobster on the run or a car about to run over a young child or even taking a Gods-eye view of a beating."
Ratings seemingly weren't great for "The Black Donnellys," and NBC canceled it before it could finish its 1st season (the remaining unaired episodes were put up online for fans to see). Those 14 episodes remain engrossing all the same, and if it had been given a chance to grow its audience on network TV, it could've ranked among the likes of "Peaky Blinders" in great gangster TV shows.
Undeclared
Judd Apatow may be a tour de force in the comedy community now, but he struggled a bit getting any of his TV shows past one season in the early days. "Undeclared" is sort of a spiritual successor to "Freaks and Geeks," only this time, the misfits are in college instead of high school. Apatow also brought some "Freaks and Geeks" alumni to the Fox comedy show, like Seth Rogen and Busy Philipps, but the most disheartening similarity is that "Undeclared" also couldn't make it past one season.
An untold truth of "Undeclared" is that it may have been a victim of tragic timing. The show debuted just a couple of weeks after the September 11 attacks, so it's possible people just didn't want a screwball comedy at that time. Low ratings doomed the sitcom, and it ended after its first season run. It took awhile for Apatow to get back into TV, as shortly after, he set his sights on a little comedic film called "The 40-Year-Old Virgin."
The Dana Carvey Show
It's odd to consider that "The Dana Carvey Show" was at least partially canceled due to its controversial content. Rewatching the show, it seems downright quaint compared to what some network sitcoms get away with today.
Even though the show was canceled after airing eight of its 10 episodes, its influence can still be felt to this day. The sketch comedy series helped bring plenty of modern comedic talent to the forefront, including cast members Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell. The writing room also hosted some exceptional talent, like Charlie Kaufman getting his start before he'd earn an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay for "Being John Malkovich."
Anyone wanting to learn more about the behind-the-scenes details of the series should check out the Hulu documentary, "Too Funny To Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show." It's a testament to how you can have some of the funniest, most talented people in the business working on your show, and it won't be enough to satisfy executives.
Constantine
After Keanu Reeves' "Constantine" movie flopped (despite being amazing), the DC character got another chance with a TV series seeing Matt Ryan as the lead now. As expected, the story of a reluctant supernatural detective trying to save his soul from damnation is still devilishly entertaining.
The show itself couldn't make it past the 1st season due to low viewership and the naturally high cost of a demon-ridden show. However, the one thing everyone could still remain in agreement with was that Ryan was a great choice for the titular character. Even though "Constantine" ended, Ryan became the center of the DC universe.
He reprised the character throughout various Arrowverse properties on The CW, and he voiced the role in numerous animated movies, including 2024's animated "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Two" and "Part Three." Reeves should be returning to play Constantine for the long-anticipated film sequel, but with comic book properties loving the multiverse these days, a Ryan cameo in some capacity may not be out of the question.
Dead Boy Detectives
Speaking of critically-acclaimed occult detective shows, "Dead Boy Detectives" also got the short end of the stick soon after premiering in April 2024. The show had all the makings of an all-time classic with two likable leads in the form of ghost detectives Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri). It's funny and tragic, sometimes within minutes of each other, and there could've been ample crossover opportunities in the future, as it also includes a couple of characters from "The Sandman."
"Dead Boy Detectives" now exists in the television afterlife, as Netflix ended it after one season. Even though it opened strong, viewership rapidly declined, which may be a primary reason for the streamer ending it so soon. This is only speculation, but it's also possible that sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman, who co-created the "Dead Boy Detective" comics, played a role in Netflix not wanting to support his works further.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Almost Human
Karl Urban is the king of sci-fi and fantasy projects, with turns in everything from "The Lord of the Rings" to "The Boys," and one of his best performances comes in the criminally underrated "Almost Human." Urban plays a human cop, John Kennex, who's partnered with an android, DRN-0167, aka Dorian (Michael Ealy). It's like if "Blade Runner" was made for network TV sensibilities with interesting thought experiments on what it means to be human, all with Urban and Ealy having exceptional chemistry in their buddy cop dynamic.
As we've seen far too many times on this list already, making a science-fiction show on network TV isn't cheap, and combined with low ratings, Fox canceled it after one season. There were plenty more philosophical quandaries these characters could've been put in had the show been allowed to continue. It's a shame because "Almost Human" offered a different type of procedural where it was more than just a "case of the week" format. In only 13 episodes, audiences became invested in the evolving dynamic between John and Dorian. Like every other show on this list, we'll forever wonder what might've been if someone had just given this series more of a chance.