46 Years Ago, George Lucas Sued Battlestar Galactica Over Star Wars Similarities

Hollywood has been chasing the blockbuster high of "Star Wars" since 1977 — and often falling short. One of the first and most transparent copies, though, was on television. In 1978, Glen A. Larson created a space opera for serialization on ABC: "Battlestar Galactica." Set in far-away space, the series kicked off with the TV movie "Saga of a Star World." Humans, living on 12 planets named for the astrological signs, are at war with a robot race called the Cylons. A surprise attack sees the Cylons laying waste to their enemies — the remaining humans flee in a "ragtag fugitive fleet" led by the eponymous starship.

The "Star Wars" similarities are obvious, both in narrative and aesthetic. Lieutenant Starbuck (Dirk Benedict) in "Battlestar Galactica" is a cocky starship pilot, clearly modeled on Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Like the X-Wings in "Star Wars," the heroes fly one-man, fighter jet style ships ("Vipers") into battle. A destroyed homeworld echoes the Death Star atomizing Alderaan. On the side of evil, the Cylon Centurions wear helmets resembling Darth Vader's and function like Stormtroopers. The wide frames and clunky hull plating of the Cylons' ships, aka Basestars, evoke the Empire's Star Destroyers.

Both shows also feature humans living on planets besides Earth. While the galaxy far, far away is still unconnected to ours, "Battlestar" makes the absence of Earth a plot point. The survivor fleet is searching for a new home and chasing down myths that a 13th tribe of men settled on a planet called "Earth."

However, this and other superficial differences weren't enough to appease the owners of "Star Wars." In fact, "Battlestar Galactica" wound up the lynchpin of the 1978 lawsuit Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corp v. MCA, Inc.