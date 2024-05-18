Why These Great Sci-Fi Shows Were Canceled After One Season

When television science fiction works, it can change us. However, lasting long enough to make an impact is a hell of a trick. "Star Trek," the keystone franchise for multiple generations of fans and scientists, fought for its survival more than once. In the end, the original, larger than life phenomena lasted only three seasons. In a similar vein, "Babylon 5" remains a quieter but no less impactful series for modern science fiction fans, with the "Lord of the Rings" inspired space opera struggling every year since the poorly reviews first season for more time to finish its planned five year arc — and a reboot from its original creator is still going through similar trials.

The problem is that good science fiction is always experimental, almost always more expensive than dramas or safe sitcoms, and it relies on an audience hanging in long enough for the plot to really hit its stride. Even if a series makes it into the mainstream, safety isn't guaranteed. "Westworld," HBO's beloved (and expensive) sci-f answer to "Game of Thrones" was abruptly cancelled after its third season (though it could still see a proper finish), a genre loss not seen since the supernatural "Carnivale" was cut off just as star Clancy Brown fully embraced his evil.

Today, we're going to look back at a dozen shows that could've made it, but fell prey to the usual executive excuses. And we're not still bitter about any of them, at all. (Lies. We're bitter about all of them)