Netflix May Abandon The Binge Model – Here's Why That's A Good Thing

Netflix, the company that pioneered the streaming industry with the advent of binge-driven series drops throughout the 2010s, may or may not be in the process of stepping back from the model that made them famous. An industry insider newsletter from Puck News (via ScreenRant) published this week includes former THR editor Matthew Belloni's take on the streamer's current trajectory, along with insights from analyst Michael Nathanson. The report points to recent and upcoming Netflix originals that have debuted via split seasons and batch episode drops, concluding that, "for the most part, [CEO Reed] Hastings has seemed unwilling to pivot off the binge model because he hasn't needed or wanted to. Now, it appears, he does."

While there's been no official announcement from Netflix and this change is far from set in stone, I think a shift from the binge model would be a resoundingly good choice for the streamer — and, though they may not like it at first, for viewers. The company has undergone a tremendous amount of upheaval in 2022, from a subscriber downturn that led to a massive market loss, to changes to their pricing and account-sharing policy, to a proposed shift away from budget-sapping original movies. They've also reportedly laid off many employees and cancelled already-greenlit projects before they ever debuted.