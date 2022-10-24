1899 Trailer: The Creators Of Dark Return With A New Netflix Mystery-Horror Series
Are you ready to take a terrifying trip on the high seas? Hot off the heels of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the latest series from "Dark" creators Jante Friese and Baran bo Odar is about to set sail onto Netflix. "1899" has a seemingly straightforward premise, centering around a group of migrants sailing to New York City in the titular year. However, their voyage won't be smooth, as an abandoned migrant ship called the Prometheus crossing their path houses more secrets than anyone could expect. As the trailer showcases, this encounter has many grave consequences that go far beyond anyone's comprehension.
Of course, there is undoubtedly a lot about the show that this new trailer is hiding. Nevertheless, it already looks to be a chilling look at immigration, prejudice, and the innate fear of the unknown. If it is just as effective as "Dark" was with its heavy themes, then we are in for a treat with this new show.
Check out the 1899 trailer below
"1899" boasts a massive ensemble cast that hails from all over the world, with Emma Beecham serving as its lead. Other cast members include Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Mathilde Ollivier, Miguel Bernardeau, Isabella Wei, Maciej Musiał, Rosalie Craig, and Jonas Bloquet. All cast members will be speaking in their native languages, from German to Cantonese.
Friese and bo Odar are not the only crew members from "Dark" to return for this new project. Cinematographer Nikolaus Summerer serves as cinematographer on the series, which all but guarantees that the show will be beautiful to watch. Editors Anya Siemens and Denis Bachter also return for "1899" along with production designer Udo Kramer.
"1899" will premiere on Netflix on November 17, 2022. In the meantime, here's the official plot synopsis for you to speculate over.
"Multinational immigrants traveling from the old continent to the new encounter a nightmarish riddle aboard a second ship adrift on the open sea."