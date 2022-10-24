1899 Trailer: The Creators Of Dark Return With A New Netflix Mystery-Horror Series

Are you ready to take a terrifying trip on the high seas? Hot off the heels of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the latest series from "Dark" creators Jante Friese and Baran bo Odar is about to set sail onto Netflix. "1899" has a seemingly straightforward premise, centering around a group of migrants sailing to New York City in the titular year. However, their voyage won't be smooth, as an abandoned migrant ship called the Prometheus crossing their path houses more secrets than anyone could expect. As the trailer showcases, this encounter has many grave consequences that go far beyond anyone's comprehension.

Of course, there is undoubtedly a lot about the show that this new trailer is hiding. Nevertheless, it already looks to be a chilling look at immigration, prejudice, and the innate fear of the unknown. If it is just as effective as "Dark" was with its heavy themes, then we are in for a treat with this new show.