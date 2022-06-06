1899 Teaser: A High-Seas Horror Series From Dark Duo Jantje Friese And Baran Bo Odar

Rather than cleanly lay out the premise, Friese and bo Odar are looking to hook potential viewers on dread-inducing mood and nightmarish imagery. Thus far, we're buying what they're selling. It appears Moira Franklin (Emma Beecham) will serve as the ensemble series' lead. We don't see much, but judging from the bruises on her wrists and that quick cut to her being strapped into a chair, she's definitely carrying more than a little psychic baggage with her to the Big Apple. There's also a hint of a supernatural presence on at least one of the ships, and a culturally diverse cast that, according to Friese, will speak their native language (rather than default to English).

In a 2021 interview with Deadline, Friese explained, "It really had to be a European collaboration, not just cast but also crew. We felt that with the past years of Europe being on the decline, we wanted to give a counterpoint to Brexit, and to nationalism rising in different countries, to go back to that idea of Europe and Europeans working and creating together." This sounds both ambitious and awesome! Cap it off with the teaser's final shot of a ship swirling around the rim of a massive whirlpool, and "1899" looks like another can't-miss series from two of the most exciting television producers working today.

"1899" is currently slated to debut this autumn/winter. If you somehow missed Friese and bo Odar's "Dark," all three seasons are waiting to blow your mind right this moment on Netflix.

Get on it!