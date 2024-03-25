Why Battlestar Galactica's Spin-Offs Didn't Work, Straight From The Co-Creator [Exclusive]

For the 15th anniversary of the "Battlestar Galactica" finale, I spoke with several of the show's writers and actors for an inside look at how it reached that conclusion. One of them was David Eick, the series' co-creator (with Ronald D. Moore). I asked the man who resurrected "Galactica" out of its campy 1970s roots why attempts to keep the franchise going faltered.

You see, "Battlestar" hadn't even been finished a year when a prequel spin-off debuted: "Caprica," an ensemble drama set more than 50 years before the series on the eponymous planet (one of the 12 colonies razed by the robotic Cylons at the outset of "Battlestar Galactica"). The series debuted in January 2010 and wrapped that November after a single, 19-episode first season — its planned multi-year run aborted by low ratings.

Next, Eick and co. pivoted with "Battlestar Galactica: Blood and Chrome," a second prequel (but after "Caprica") set during the first human/Cylon war. This one followed a young William Adama (the lead of "Battlestar," now played by Luke Pasqualino) as he served on the Galactica as a fighter pilot. "Blood and Chrome" didn't make it past the pilot stage (which was later released as a web series, broken up into 10 12-minute episodes).

"Battlestar Galactica" was the Sci-Fi Channel's biggest hit. Like "Game of Thrones," it was a genre show so good that critics weren't embarrassed to praise it or list it in the same breath as non-fantasy programming. Why wasn't Sci-Fi able to keep hatching eggs from its golden goose?