New Battlestar Galactica Movie Will Share A Universe With The Upcoming Series

In an interview with Collider about "The 355," director/writer/producer Simon Kinberg spoke about how these things might come together. Kinberg has been attached to write and produce the "Battlestar Galactica" film since 2020 with Dylan Clark ("Rise of the Planet of the Apes"). The TV series was announced for NBC's streaming service Peacock in 2019 from executive producer Sam Esmail ("Mr. Robot"). In the interview, Kinberg says of the "Battlestar Galactica" film:

"We are in the process of going out to directors and the hope is to attach a director and start prepping the movie this year. It's a megillah, humongous film and the prep will be a very long prep period so I would imagine even if we attached a director today it would take six, nine months to prep this movie properly. So at the earliest, we'd be shooting at the end of this year. We'd probably be shooting at the beginning of next year. Time will tell who the director is and then you or someone else will tell who the director is."

On the show and the film being connected, he says: