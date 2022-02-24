Babylon 5 Reboot Pushed Back To Next Development Season By The CW

After a 90-minute pilot film, "The Gathering," the "Babylon 5" series ran for 5 seasons and a total of 110 episodes from 1994 to 1998. At a time when most network shows were content to deliver self-contained episodes from week to week, Straczynski approached "Babylon 5" as a "novel for television." The show was ahead of the Golden Age of TV curve in terms of serialization.

In the 2000s, Straczynski went on to write for Marvel Comics, penning "Thor" and "Supreme Power," among other titles, before moving to DC Comics. For several years, he teamed with superstar artist John Romita, Jr. on Marvel's flagship "Amazing Spider-Man" title. Their tenure was marked by several notable stories, including a landmark September 11th tribute issue with an all-black cover.

Straczynski concluded his "Amazing Spider-Man" run with the controversial "One More Day" storyline, co-written and pencilled by Marvel's then-editor-in-chief, Joe Quesada. This storyline retconned it so that Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson were never married and it also restored Parker's secret identity, which he had revealed to the public during the "Civil War" crossover event. Needless to say, the influence of "One More Day" could be felt all over "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

In the 2010s, Straczynski went on to work with the Wachowski's on Netflix's "Sense8." With the "Babylon 5" reboot, he would be serving as writer and executive producer.

While fans can't expect to see the show rebooted in 2022, it sounds like there's still a very good chance a new CW "Babylon 5" series might happen in 2023. We'll keep you posted.