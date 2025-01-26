Stephen King Hates Himself For Liking This Taylor Sheridan TV Series

He's one of the most successful authors in history, but Stephen King is still a human being with regrets. Granted, the regrets he's most vocal about typically relate to his own career choices, but according to a recent social media post, he's also upset at the fact he likes Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" series on Paramount+.

"Landman" takes place in the realm of the Texas oil industry and sees Billy Bob Thornton play a fixer for a giant tycoon. This puts him into contact with everyone from the cartel to politicians, while simultaneously dealing with his seductive ex-wife, feisty teenage daughter, and a son who witnesses a traumatic on-site accident. While there isn't any ranching involved, "Landman" is another Sheridan Western that will appeal to fans of "Yellowstone" due to its masculine bravado, which is why King hates himself for liking it.

"LANDMAN: I sorta hate myself for liking this, the spine is all macho-macho man and like THE MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and YELLOWSTONE, the main character is a fixer who takes no s**t," he wrote on Threads. "We'd all like to be that guy. But Taylor Sheridan knows how to show ordinary men at work, and you gotta like that. Also, great country music needle drops."

In all fairness, "Landman" ranks near the top of Sheridan's best TV shows, so King shouldn't be too hard on himself for enjoying it. Furthermore, his point about it chronicling regular dudes at work has some merit.