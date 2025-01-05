Taylor Sheridan's New Western Series Is Perfect For Fans Of Yellowstone
Taylor Sheridan arguably ruined "Yellowstone" in season 5, but the prolific showrunner is still delivering hit TV shows and securing future projects that will hopefully make fans forget about his worst creative moments. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are scheduled to return for a "Yellowstone" spin-off, while "The Madison," "6666," and "1923" season 2 will further expand the hit neo-Western franchise's universe. However, Sheridan has another successful show on Paramount+ that will appeal to fans of his brand of dramatic storytelling — even though it's more concerned with oil workers than cowboys.
"Landman" stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a fixer for an oil company who must juggle his busy job with raising a teenage daughter and being in an on-again, off-again romance with his ex-wife. A typical day in the life of Norris will see him interact with some undesirable people, most of whom he likes more than his daughter's jock boyfriends. He's also a big fan of Dr. Pepper, and he namedrops the soda frequently enough to make the naysayers assume it's another example of Sheridan loading his shows with product placement.
Despite being a successful executive for a billion-dollar enterprise, Norris also boasts a blue-collar bravado and spends his days schooling rich tycoons, politicians, and criminals with his dry wit and no-nonsense attitude. He could easily pass for a member of the Dutton family on "Yellowstone," and that isn't the only thing "Landman" has in common with Sheridan's other series.
Why Yellowstone fans should check out Landman
Tommy Norris is similar to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) on "Yellowstone," as they're both stoic and fearless. "Landman" makes this clear in episode 1's opening scene, which sees Norris tied up in a cartel base with a hood over his head. A guy gets shot, but Norris is only concerned about relieving his bladder. Eventually, a cartel boss arrives and Norris bluntly informs the criminal that his crew are on his company's land, and they part ways with a mutual understanding. Right away, "Landman" establishes a world of organized crime and, well, land. Sound familiar?
While the crime element is exciting, "Landman" also highlights the challenges of the industry that informs the story. "Yellowstone" killed off Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards) to illustrate the dangers of ranching. The first episode of "Landman" concludes with an oil rig explosion that kills three men for a similar effect. Norris' son, Cooper (Jon Lofland), is the only survivor, and the episode portrays him as an incompetent worker who only got a job because of his dad. However, he gets better at it as the series progresses — an arc that's reminiscent of Jimmy Hurdstrom's (Jefferson White) journey from lovable loser to decent rancher on "Yellowstone."
Overall, "Landman" is another Sheridan series that explores corporatism, politics, crime, and family values in a world that shares some similarities with the Old West. The drama is similar to "Yellowstone" in many ways, but it contains enough original elements to distinguish it from the rest of its creator's oeuvre. What's more, "Landman" is better than "Yellowstone" season 5, so that's a bonus.