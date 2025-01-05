Taylor Sheridan's New Western Series Is Perfect For Fans Of Yellowstone

Taylor Sheridan arguably ruined "Yellowstone" in season 5, but the prolific showrunner is still delivering hit TV shows and securing future projects that will hopefully make fans forget about his worst creative moments. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are scheduled to return for a "Yellowstone" spin-off, while "The Madison," "6666," and "1923" season 2 will further expand the hit neo-Western franchise's universe. However, Sheridan has another successful show on Paramount+ that will appeal to fans of his brand of dramatic storytelling — even though it's more concerned with oil workers than cowboys.

"Landman" stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a fixer for an oil company who must juggle his busy job with raising a teenage daughter and being in an on-again, off-again romance with his ex-wife. A typical day in the life of Norris will see him interact with some undesirable people, most of whom he likes more than his daughter's jock boyfriends. He's also a big fan of Dr. Pepper, and he namedrops the soda frequently enough to make the naysayers assume it's another example of Sheridan loading his shows with product placement.

Despite being a successful executive for a billion-dollar enterprise, Norris also boasts a blue-collar bravado and spends his days schooling rich tycoons, politicians, and criminals with his dry wit and no-nonsense attitude. He could easily pass for a member of the Dutton family on "Yellowstone," and that isn't the only thing "Landman" has in common with Sheridan's other series.