Every Taylor Sheridan TV Show, Ranked From Worst To Best

Taylor Sheridan has come a long way since helping his friends direct low-budget horror movies like 2011's "Vile," and finding success with films like "Hell or High Water," "Sicario," and "Wind River," all of which earned heaps of critical acclaim and put the Hollywood cowboy on the map. These days, however, Sheridan is mainly focused on producing content for the small screen, and he's developed a habit of delivering hit shows without taking any breaks in between.

From the "Yellowstone" franchise to "Tulsa King," Sheridan's television series are fascinated with the concept of organized crime and how it stretches everywhere from remote ranches in Montana to big cities in Oklahoma. As of this writing, he's created eight series in total, all of which boast his distinct style that combines grit, humor, and violence while exploring social themes. Sheridan shows no signs of slowing down either, and that's great news for fans of his work.

For the purposes of this exercise, we are only going to focus on the shows Sheridan is listed as the creator of, so don't expect to see "Lawman: Bass Reeves" make the cut, as he only served as a producer on that one. With that in mind, let's find out where Sheridan's shows are ranked from worst to best.