Marshals Continues The Yellowstone Franchise's Most Depressing Trend (And It's Becoming Repetitive)

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" episode 1, "Piya Wiconi."

"Marshals" is the latest "Yellowstone" franchise series to doom a heroic romance. After "Yellowstone" season 5 teased a happily ever after for Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), the couple is no more. Monica has died since then, and it wasn't a peaceful passing. The series has yet to fill us in with the important details, but episode 1 confirms that she "suffered."

Of course, the big question is: Should we be surprised? The Dutton family has produced more tragic couples than happy ones, after all. The original "Yellowstone" sees John Dutton (Kevin Costner) mourn his wife throughout the entire series, though he does get jiggy with politicians and vegan activists to take his mind off it. "1883" kills off Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) before she settles down with Sam (Martin Sensmeier) — not long after her previous lover, Ennis (Eric Nelson), gets shot and killed by bandits.

"1923," meanwhile, takes tragic romances to the next level. Season 2 revolves around Jack Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) traveling the world to be reunited with his wife, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), only for her to freeze to death when they meet again. Elsewhere, young Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) inadvertently parts ways with his lover, Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph), because he dies in action. John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) also gets whacked, which causes his wife, Emma (Marley Shelton), to take her own life. Finally, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears) dies while protecting Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), robbing the young lovers of some deserved respite and happiness.

This is only accounting for the heroic characters in the franchise, but the list of doomed couples continues. With that in mind, has Sheridan's Western saga gotten lazy and repetitive?