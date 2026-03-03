Marshals Episode 1 Is A Reminder Of Yellowstone's Biggest Plot Hole

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" episode 1, "Piya Wiconi."

One of the biggest unanswered questions from "Yellowstone" (*cough* plot holes *cough*) pertains to the bomb on the plane. To sum it up, Kayce Dutton plants a bomb on the evil Beck brothers' aircraft in a season 2 episode ... then nothing ever comes of it. Did it explode? What happened? Are we supposed to forget about it? Yikes. What's more, the storyline also chronicles Kayce's mission to save his kidnapped son from the clutches of the villains. Therefore, it's quite interesting that "Marshals" episode 1 sees Kayce embark on a mission that's reminiscent of his season 2 adventures.

In "Marshals" episode 1, Kayce is out to save another child from the hands of wrongdoers, only this time, it's connected to a conspiracy against the Broken Skull Reservation. Like the aforementioned "Yellowstone" storyline, it requires him to locate and find the baddies, culminating with him shooting one of the guilty parties to save the kid. There aren't any explosives involved, but the nature of the mission makes it impossible not to think about Kayce's old bomb stunt.

Given that "1923" repurposes a hated "Yellowstone" storyline, it wouldn't be surprising if the "Marshals'" callback was intentional on the writers' part. After all, the "Yellowstone" franchise is no stranger to repetition, as evidenced by all the times it's killed off major romantic pairings. Still, "Marshals" kicking off with a plot that reminds viewers of such a baffling creative decision on "Yellowstone" is a questionable storytelling move.