Marshals Episode 2 Implies A Yellowstone Character's Problems Aren't Over Yet

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 2.

Some old skeletons almost literally resurface for Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in the second episode of "Marshals." Fittingly titled "Zone of Death," this chapter follows Kayce and his team as they visit the area that houses the infamous "Yellowstone" train station (you know, the place where the Dutton clan hides all those dead bodies), and that's unfortunate for Kayce. However, he might not be the only character who has to worry about the past biting their butt, as it seems that Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) may have similar concerns to deal with in "The Dutton Ranch" (one of several upcoming "Yellowstone" spin-offs still on the horizon).

As "Zone of Death" unfolds, Harry Gifford (Brett Cullen) and Pete Calvin (Logan Marshal Green) continue to clash. Harry, as it were, is unhappy with Pete for making Kayce a U.S. Marshal because he's aware of the Duttons' violent past. During one of their conversations, Harry also reveals that the family is at the center of two cold cases involving, respectively, what happened to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) in "Yellowstone" season 5. That isn't a good sign, either.

Basically, the authorities know that John was murdered under mysterious circumstances, but they have yet to confirm whether Jamie has also bitten the dust. (Spoiler: He has.) It seems that they are still actively investigating both cases, and that's bad news for Beth, who, y'know, killed Jamie the last time she saw him.