Marshals Episode 2 Implies A Yellowstone Character's Problems Aren't Over Yet
This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 2.
Some old skeletons almost literally resurface for Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in the second episode of "Marshals." Fittingly titled "Zone of Death," this chapter follows Kayce and his team as they visit the area that houses the infamous "Yellowstone" train station (you know, the place where the Dutton clan hides all those dead bodies), and that's unfortunate for Kayce. However, he might not be the only character who has to worry about the past biting their butt, as it seems that Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) may have similar concerns to deal with in "The Dutton Ranch" (one of several upcoming "Yellowstone" spin-offs still on the horizon).
As "Zone of Death" unfolds, Harry Gifford (Brett Cullen) and Pete Calvin (Logan Marshal Green) continue to clash. Harry, as it were, is unhappy with Pete for making Kayce a U.S. Marshal because he's aware of the Duttons' violent past. During one of their conversations, Harry also reveals that the family is at the center of two cold cases involving, respectively, what happened to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) in "Yellowstone" season 5. That isn't a good sign, either.
Basically, the authorities know that John was murdered under mysterious circumstances, but they have yet to confirm whether Jamie has also bitten the dust. (Spoiler: He has.) It seems that they are still actively investigating both cases, and that's bad news for Beth, who, y'know, killed Jamie the last time she saw him.
Beth killing Jamie Dutton on Yellowstone might come back to haunt her
As a quick reminder, Beth kills Jamie in "Yellowstone" season 5 after she learns about his involvement in their father's murder. Jamie didn't order the hit against John, but he was complicit, and Beth believes he orchestrated it. That said, Beth killing Jamie was always inevitable as she hated him for years, and their feud is a major storyline on "Yellowstone."
After Beth kills Jamie, she has Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) dump his body in the aforementioned train station. She then informs the law that Jamie attacked her and went on the lam — a theory they seem to accept at the time. However, "Marshals" reveals Jamie's disappearance is far from a closed case, and it might only be a matter of time until his body is discovered. The U.S. Marshals are aware of the train station, so Jamie's corpse being dug up isn't beyond the realms of possibility.
If the cops look into these cases further, they'll realize Beth had the biggest motive for killing Jamie following the years of intense spats between them. Plus, she was the last person to see him alive, and the authorities are well aware that their final altercation was violent. As such, don't be shocked if someone is on her tail when "The Dutton Ranch" picks up.
New episodes of "Marshals" debut Sundays on CBS.