Why Beth Dutton Had To Kill Jamie In Yellowstone, According To A Producer

It was a rivalry that burned through the entire run of "Yellowstone" and came to a brutal end in the show's final episode. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) killed the man partly responsible for her father's death and the misery that had plagued her for most of her life — her adopted brother, Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley. Even with the uncertainty that troubled the show's final season with the departure of Kevin Costner, the one thing audiences could count on was that Beth was going to get the man she hated, after making a promise to her late father.

Even without this pact in place, though, director Christina Voros believed it was always on the cards. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Beth's final deed against her brother, Voros said, "I feel like Beth is a woman of her word, so when she said it, I believed it. Their relationship feels almost Shakespearean to me. There was no way that was ever not going to end in some kind of tragedy."

It's a family feud that felt more fitting of something like "Game of Thrones" or "The Sopranos," but creator Taylor Sheridan applied it perfectly, leading to Beth's cathartic act that finally put her at ease. "They earned it because they are fairly equal adversaries," Voros theorized. "If you knew who was going to win going into that fight, it wouldn't have been interesting, and it wouldn't have been worthy of all the effort that has gone into creating that rivalry over all these years."