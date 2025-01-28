The Yellowstone Scene That Felt Like A Gut Punch For Wes Bentley

This post contains spoilers for "Yellowstone," including season 5.

"Yellowstone" is full of real gut-punch moments. The series kicked off with a shocking death when Lee Dutton met his fate in the premiere episode. That very much set the tone for the show moving forward, which at times felt like a really well-shot soap opera and less like a premium drama. That isn't to knock Taylor Sheridan's hugely-popular neo-Western; "Yellowstone" has managed to maintain its appeal in part due to such shocking developments making the series unmissable — at least for dads. Sam Elliot might have trashed "Yellowstone" as a result of its soapy tendencies, but he also starred in one of its spin-offs, so he can't hate it that much.

This continued right up until the show's fifth season, with season 5 part B opening with the controversial death of Dutton family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Perhaps the most contentious moment in the history of "Yellowstone," the passing of John Dutton stemmed from some behind-the-scenes drama concerning Costner's exit from the show, proving that "Yellowstone" is a tumultuous production both in front of and behind the camera.

For Wes Bentley, who plays John and Evelyn Dutton's (Gretchen Mol) adopted son Jamie, there were plenty of intense moments throughout the series' five seasons. Jamie was in a feud of sorts with his adoptive family starting at the very beginning of the show and quickly found himself caught up in plenty of inter-family backstabbing and malicious machinations as a result. But one quietly devastating moment proved more difficult for Bentley to pull off than any other.