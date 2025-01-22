The Gilligan's Island Theme Song Once Sparked A Weird Lawsuit

When it returned for its second season in September 1965, "Gilligan's Island" was broadcast in color for the first time. The show just happened to straddle the line between CBS's transition from black and white to color broadcasting, and thus its first season forever remains immortalized in monochrome, though attempts were made to colorize it in syndication. But color wasn't the only new addition to the show in its second season. The iconic "Gilligan's Island" theme, originally sung by the band The Wellingtons, had been switched out for a brand new title song.

"The Ballad of Gilligan's Isle," was written by executive producer and show creator Sherwood Schwartz and songwriter George Wyle, and recorded by The Wellingtons (who actually played the band The Mosquitoes in a later episode of "Gilligan's Island") in a mad rush at director Mel Shavelson's home studio. But for season 2, the song needed to include the names of "The Professor" and "Mary Ann," previously referred to as "the rest" in the original season 1 theme. This time, a band called the Eligibles took on the task, and a new version of the classic sea shanty was produced for the color debut of "Gilligan's Island."

This is the version most fans are familiar with, with its lyrics not only neatly summarizing the entire premise of the show, but introducing every member of the ensemble in a marvel of catchy yet utilitarian song-writing. Ever since, the "Gilligan's Island" theme has been a beloved piece of TV history that immediately conjures fond memories of the early-'60s sitcom. Unless, that is, you happen to be the neighbor of billionaire Bill Gross. What on earth does this one-percenter and his neighborly disputes have to do with "The Ballad of Gilligan's Isle?" Allow me to recount what remains an unseemly stain on the history of one of TV's greatest sitcoms and its legendary theme song.