Gilligan's Island Theme Song Explained: What The Lyrics Of The Ballad Of Gilligan's Isle Mean

To the eyes of this author, there are four perfect TV theme songs in the history of the medium. For instrumentals, the two best themes are Jack Marshall's surf-like monster music he composed for "The Munsters" and Danny Elfman's Platonic-ideal-of-a-haunted-house music for "Tales from the Crypt."

For theme songs with lyrics, the two best of all time were, not coincidentally, written by Sherwood Schwartz. He and Frank de Vol composed the handy, catchy theme for Schwartz's own sitcom "The Brady Bunch," while Schwartz teamed with George Wyle to compose "The Ballad of Gilligan's Isle." These two theme songs, each only about 60 seconds, managed to explain — in rhyme — the premise of their respective shows succinctly while also introducing each of the characters. Additionally, the songs are catchy earworms that burrow deep into the brains of listeners, latching onto the memory and never letting go. When I'm in my 90s, and my brain has shed all memories of my life and my family, I will still be able to sing the "Gilligan's Island" theme song.

"The Ballad of Gilligan's Isle" explains to potential viewers that the seven main characters of the show were on a three-hour tour of the Hawai'ian islands when their ship, the S.S. Minnow, hit bad weather. The ship was damaged and washed up on an uncharted deserted island in the Pacific. The seven characters are listed: Gilligan (Bob Denver), the Skipper (Alan Hale Jr.), the Millionaire (Jim Backus) and His Wife (Natalie Schafer), the Movie Star (Tina Louise), the Professor (Russell Johnson), and Mary Ann (Dawn Wells).

There is a lot of history to "The Ballad of Gilligan's Isle," and several interesting stories of its making. For one, the familiar "Ballad" wasn't the first theme song proposed. For another, the band that recorded it had to gather in a studio under duress. And, of course, there is the matter of the widely known "And the Rest" controversy. Read on to learn all the facts.