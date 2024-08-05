Gilligan's Island Had Two Animated Spin-Offs You Probably Forgot About

Back when Saturday morning cartoons were actually a thing, animated spinoffs were network executives' golden ticket for extending the lifespan of their biggest hits. 1960s sensations "Star Trek" and "Gilligan's Island" both enjoyed new leases on life when they were revived via cartoon series years after going off the air, bringing back most of the original casts in their beloved roles (though their cheap production models did lead to some constraints, like when "Star Trek: The Animated Series" was forced to drop Chekov). In the case of Sherwood Schwartz's silly slapstick sitcom about a group of people stranded on a remote island somewhere in the Pacific, it actually got a second animated spinoff, if you can believe it.

If you're wondering how the hell Schwartz wrung enough juice for two whole other shows out of the "Gilligan's Island" formula, the answer is he didn't — not exactly. Where the showrunner's Western knockoff "Dusty's Trail" swapped out Bob Denver's sailor gear for a cowboy getup, stuck the passengers of the SS Minnow on a wagon train, and called it a day, the first of his cartoon continuations, "The New Adventures of Gilligan," was just the original series done all over again. The biggest difference was every episode came equipped with a moral at the end for the show's intended juice box demographic when they aired on Saturday mornings. Luckily, "New Adventures" premiered in the '70s, so kids were spared from having an animated Gilligan teach them about stranger danger and dealing with unwanted physical contact (à la the "Sonic Sez" segments on the '90s "Sonic the Hedgehog" cartoon that people in my age bracket were reared on).

"New Adventures" also gave Gilligan a pet sidekick in the shape of the monkey Snubby (an uncredited Louis Scheimer), a trick Schwartz would recycle in his other animated spinoff.