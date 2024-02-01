Star Trek: The Animated Series Had To Jettison Chekov From The Crew For One Major Reason

"Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was the onscreen reunion of the Enterprise crew, premiering in 1979, a decade after "Star Trek" was canceled. What more casual Trekkies may not know is that (most of) the cast had already come together again in that interim (and I don't mean just for "Trek" conventions).

That reunion would be "Star Trek: The Animated Series," which aired for 22 episodes from 1973 to 1974. The series was made in the style of the original, but there were a few changes in the medium shift. Stories were told in a breezy 20+ minutes, not the hour-long packaging the live-action show had used. Since animation doesn't have to worry about makeup expenses, "The Animated Series" featured much more (and much weirder) aliens than "Star Trek" had.

The animation was done by Filmation, nowadays mostly remembered for their stiff animation on programs like "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe." The cast of "The Original Series" voiced their animated avatars, drawn in their likeness ... except for Walter Koenig, for Mr. Chekov was nowhere to be seen. As it turns out, the animation wasn't the only cost-cutting going on with "Star Trek: The Animated Series."