The One Redeeming Quality Gene Roddenberry Saw In Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

It's pretty well known among Trekkies that Robert Wise's 1979 feature film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" came about after the proposed 1977 TV series "Star Trek: Phase II" never quite made it off the ground. "Phase II" was meant to be the initial "Star Trek" spinoff series, but various behind-the-scenes decisions eventually saw the project mutating to fit the big screen. "Phase II" characters were changed to be part of "The Motion Picture," and several ideas for "Phase II" scripts made their way into future episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which debuted in 1987.

Trekkies will also tell you that Paramount was unimpressed by the box office numbers for "Motion Picture," a film that "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry was heavily involved in. Harold Livingston is the credited screenwriter, but Roddenberry aided in the story and served as producer. Because "Motion Picture" was a relative dud, Roddenberry was pushed out of the sequel. According to the unofficial 2012 book "Star Trek: The Complete Unauthorized History" by Robert Greenberger, only about 20 percent of what Roddenberry initially conceived of for a "Motion Picture" sequel was used in the eventual final version, called "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," released in 1982.

"The Wrath of Khan" was a huge hit, and is often considered by Trekkies to be the best of all the Trek movies. Roddenberry, perhaps predictably, didn't feel the same way. According to the book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Roddenberry felt "Khan" to be a corny action film lacking in quieter moments of peace and enlightenment. He liked the film's action and exciting filmmaking (from director Nicholas Meyer), but felt that Ricardo Montalbán's amazing performance as Khan was the film's only redeeming quality.