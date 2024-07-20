One Of The Professor's Experiments On Gilligan's Island Saved A Real Family's Lives

In the "Gilligan's Island" episode "Gilligan Meets Jungle Boy" (February 6, 1965), the title character (Bob Denver) unexpectedly finds a young boy living on the island. The boy (Kurt Russell) has clearly been living on the island his whole life, as he cannot speak English, and only repeats what others say. Gilligan tries to tell the other castaways about his encounter with Jungle Boy, but, comedically, no one believes him.

Eventually, Jungle Boy is exposed, and the castaways are kind and protective. The boy also happens to know of a massive natural gas vent on the island, and it gives the Professor (Russell Watson) an idea. If they can sew together the long rubber raincoats on the S.S. Minnow, and seal the seams with tree sap, he could fill the coats with natural gas, hence constructing a makeshift hot air balloon. Surprisingly, the Professor's idea works, and the balloon seems capable of transporting at least one person off of the island. Because audiences know the castaways must remain stranded for the series to persist, however, they know that it's only a matter of time before something goes completely awry.

Although the Professor's balloon was a fantasy concocted by teleplay writers Al Schwartz, Howard Merrill, and Howard Harris, it seems that there were some notable real-world applications for it. In his book "Inside Gilligan's Island: From Creation to Syndication," series creator Sherwood Schwartz recalled hearing an unlikely story that paralleled "Gilligan Meets Jungle Boy." It seems that a group of Czechoslovakian asylum seekers used the exact same type of balloon to flee Russian persecution in 1983.