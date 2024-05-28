Filming The Pilot Of Gilligan's Island Came With Piles Of Frogs

Popular early TV comedy "Gilligan's Island" faced some obstacles throughout its 3 season run, from a cast that changed between pilot and series to a bad response to the initial pitch to a planned fourth season that was cut short when the show was seen as getting in the way of "Gunsmoke." But one of the first problems the series' creator had to deal with on the show had nothing to do with network expectations, and in fact sounds a bit like a plot from the series itself. Before the show ever went to air, its Hawaiian production area was swarmed with a seemingly endless army of frogs.

Series creator Sherwood Schwartz once told the Television Academy that the pilot shoot for the series involved a daily slog through a sea of frogs that piled up outside his door in Hawaii. "We shot it in the same place where they did 'South Pacific,' and there's a series of huts — not real huts, they were nice accommodations — up a hill that went to the main house," Schwartz, who died in 2011, explained. "So they gave each of us our own facility and I didn't know, but at night in Hawaii, at least over there, millions of frogs piled up outside our door."

"Millions" surely feels like hyperbole here, but Schwartz expanded on this story in his memoir, "Inside Gilligan's Island," and it's obvious that there really were buckets worth of frogs to contend with around the hotel where the crew was staying. Schwartz's book reveals Hanalei Plantation, an area near the north shore of Kauai, as the place where he and the rest of the crew stayed.