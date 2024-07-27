Gilligan's Island Spawned A Western Knock-Off, But It Was A Huge Flop

Sherwood Schwartz's "The Brady Bunch" was entering its Cousin Oliver death throes when the bankable television producer unveiled what he hoped would be his next sitcom smash in "Dusty's Trail." He had good reason to be upbeat. The zany Western series was a reunion with his "Gilligan's Island" star Bob Denver, who'd become a household name thanks to the syndication success of that critically derided, yet ridiculously watchable 1960s show. If couch potatoes were content to gorge on reruns of their previous collaboration, surely they'd have an appetite for Denver playing an equally inept coachman bumbling his way west to California.

There were, however, warning signs ahead of the series' September 1973 debut. For starters, Schwartz's efforts to revive "Gilligan's Island" based on the strength of its syndication popularity had proven fruitless (he would ultimately settle for the Saturday morning ABC cartoon "The New Adventures of Gilligan," which, despite most of the original cast returning to voice their characters, fizzled out after one season). Meanwhile, the networks simply weren't interested in another go-round with Schwartz and Denver, which forced the producer and his producing partner/brother Elroy to take the series directly to syndication.

And then there was the premise, which probably wound up being the fatal flaw of "Dusty's Trail." The problem wasn't that the concept was unworkable; it's just that it was embarrassingly familiar.